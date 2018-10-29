

CTV London





A Brampton truck driver is going to jail for 18 months for "five seconds of inattention."

Manjit Parmar, 52, was also handed a 30 month-driving ban during sentencing in a Chatham court on Monday.

Parmar pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm in Chatham provincial court on July 4, 2018.

He was charged after the OPP say his westbound tractor trailer collided with five vehicles that had stopped on Highway 401 near Dillon Road due to a separate crash on July 30, 2017.

Court heard Parmar slammed into the back of the RV and came to rest on the right side of the truck.

Two passengers traveling in the pick-up, Lacie Brundritt, 42, and Kyle Brundritt, 14, of Amherstburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Justice Paul Kowalyshyn said of Lacie Brunditt, "it was clear she loved life and life loved her.”

Her other son, Adam and husband Mike were both seriously injured.

At the time of the collision, Parmar has been a truck driver for 17 years and had driven more than one million miles without any incidents or accidents.

When giving his sentence, Kowalyshyn said transport trucks are "potential lethal weapons when driven dangerously.”

"Your (Parmar’s) five seconds of inattention are directly responsible for the deaths of two people and the serious injury to three others,” said Kowalyshyn. “You'll never get those five seconds back."

Parmar was given credit for being "genuinely remorseful", his early guilty pleas also to three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily and his clean criminal record.

But Kowalyshyn said because "innocent lives were lost due to the actions of a complete stranger," Parmar should go to jail.

In addition to the jail sentence and driving ban, Parmar will also have to give a DNA sample and cannot own any weapons for 10 years when he gets out.

Parmar' family members cried throughout the entire proceedings, including when he was taken away in handcuffs.

On the other side of the courtroom, dozens of members of the Brundritt family appeared disappointed with the sentence.

Speaking with CTV News outside of court, Mike Brundritt conceded no sentence would bring his wife and son back.

He said he hopes the family can move forward with some closure. But he says it's difficult to have closure from the court process "because I'm leaving behind the loved ones that were a big part of our family.”