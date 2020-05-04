WINGHAM, ONT. -- Over 100 trucks, tractors, bikes, even horse drawn carriages, rolled past a north Huron County man's home this weekend.

Les Stewart's family in the hamlet of Ethel organized a parade of friends, neighbours, and family to try and lift Stewart’s spirits.

A trucker for the past 40 years, Stewart, was recently diagnosed with ALS. The degenerative disease moves aggressively, so his family wanted to show Stewart that his community was thinking of him.

His daughter, says Stewart was blown away by the procession and thankful for so many thoughtful friends and neighbours.