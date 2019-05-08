

The Canadian Press





TAVISTOCK, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 21-year-old truck driver has been charged after his tractor-trailer hit a building in Tavistock, Ont.

They say the crash happened at an intersection that's controlled by traffic lights.

Officers say the truck was trying to turn south at the intersection, but the driver allegedly "misjudged the corner" and hit the building.

They say nobody was hurt.

Investigators say the driver, who is from Calgary, was charged with careless driving and was issued a provincial offence notice.