

CTV London





Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a 39-year-old Brampton truck driver after a rollover.

Police responded to a Commercial Motor Vehicle rollover on Highway 401 near Scane Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say investigation revealed a westbound commercial motor vehicle had lost control, rolled onto its side and came to rest in the north ditch.

There were no injuries reported.

Highway 401 was closed for approximately 10 hours to allow for clean-up of the scene and removal of the tractor trailer.

As a result, the male driver, Parminder Deeng, 39, has been charged with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.