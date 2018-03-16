

CTV London





The dump truck on the collapsed Port Bruce bridge will be removed over the next few days.

Elgin County officials say the truck owner’s insurer has arranged for the removal.

The removal is expected to take three days beginning Friday March 16th.

A perimeter has been set up to keep residents and onlookers at a safe distance due to a high interest in the truck’s removal.

The Imperial Road bridge collapsed on Friday February 23 during a time of high water and flooding across southwestern Ontario.

The driver of the truck was not hurt but had to be rescued by members of the Malahide Township Fire Department.