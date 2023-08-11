Truck reported stolen from Barrie shows up in London

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a vehicle stolen from Barrie was found in London.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, an off-duty London police officer was at a park in the 1200-block of Sandford Street near Beckworth Avenue when he saw a truck pull into a parking lot and the people inside acting suspiciously.

The officer believed the truck to be stolen and after checking, learned it had been reported stolen out of Barrie on Wednesday.

A number of on-duty officers attended and the man driving the reported stolen vehicle fled the scene but was taking into custody by the K9 Unit.

The London man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and resist arrest.