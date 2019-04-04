

CTV London





A truck carrying paint rolled over early Thursday morning on Highway 402 causing the paint to spill.

Police say roughly 6,000 gallons of paint has spilled near the roadway after the truck rolled in the eastbound lanes at Centre Road.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists can expect lane reductions in the area while crews work to clean up the paint.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.