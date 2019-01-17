

Scott Miller, CTV London





A transport truck driver is facing charges after two tractor-trailers and an SUV collided south of Stratford Thursday morning.

Stratford police say around 10 a.m. a transport was stopped at the intersection of Road 113 and Line 26 near the hamlet of Harmony, when it pulled out in front of another tractor-trailer which then jackknifed into a stopped SUV.

Police say there were only minor injuries and everyone was treated and released from hospital.

The driver of the southbound trasnport has been charged with unsafely starting from a stopped position.