

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





St. Thomas Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into the front of a downtown business before fleeing the scene.

Police say witnesses reported a white F-150 was northbound on Elgin around 1:15 a.m. when it ran through the intersection at Talbot Street.

The truck smashed into the window of “Frank About It,” a downtown business on the north side of Talbot.

The driver reversed out of the building and fled westbound.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Thomas Police. The truck will have front end damage.