Truck collides with railway bridge, travel delayed for VIA Rail passengers

A CN railway bridge was struck by a transport truck near Strathroy, Ont. delaying train travel for passengers headed to Toronto.

Via Rail stopped all services between Windsor and Toronto around 7:40 a.m. Friday due to damage at the bridge just east of Glencoe station, according to passengers awaiting travel.

Passengers were told by Via Rail to expect delays, but buses are on route from Toronto to bring travellers to either London or Toronto and are expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.

According to Middlesex OPP, the transport driver has been charged.

Police have closed Amiens Road between Glendon Drive for removal and repairs.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story, more details to come.