Triple fatal crash south of Teeswater, Ont.

London, Ont. -

South Bruce OPP are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon that killed three people.

Emergency responders were called to Bruce County Road 4 and Concession 2 in Culross Township around 2:45 p.m.

Police say a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision, which also knocked down a hydro pole.

Three people have been pronounced deceased.

The intersection has ben closed to protect those at the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. There is no word on when it's expected to reopen.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement unit has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Hydro crews were also called to the scene to deal with the downed hydro pole.