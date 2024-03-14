Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash in Huron County on Thursday.
First responders were called to the scene on Harriston Road just north of C Line around 5:30 p.m. for the crash between a car and a pickup truck.
According to police, two vehicle occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene and a third person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
"This is the second tragic collision in two days to occur on Huron County roadways. Our thoughts are with the families of those that lost their lives," said Const. Craig Soldan.
Harriston Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the collision is still being looked at.
The three people who died were all residents of Huron County.
