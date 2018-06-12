

More than $150,000 worth of illegal drugs was seized during a series of co-ordinated police raids in midwestern Ontario, police say.

Stratford police say they and the OPP executed search warrants Monday at locations in Stratford, Mitchell and Huron County.

At those locations, officers allegedly found more than 11 kilograms of marijuana, as well as 900 grams of hash, 252 grams of cocaine and smaller amounts of magic mushrooms, shatter and MDMA.

Also seized were $40,000 in cash, two vehicles and various items allegedly related to drug-dealing.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $155,000, and say the non-drug, non-cash items they seized were worth $35,000.

A Stratford man, a Stratford woman, a Mitchell woman and a man and woman from Varna are facing an assortment of charges.