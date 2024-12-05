Trial underway for alleged drug deal charged in death of London woman
The trial of a Toronto man charged in an overdose death, is underway at the London courthouse.
Court heard Wednesday, Deborah Beer, 28, was found unresponsive at her apartment at Adelaide and Commissioners in November 2020.
An autopsy revealed she died from a heroin overdose.
Months later, police arrested Joshua Biernacki, 32, charging him with manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.
The crown is trying to prove Beirnacki sold the drugs to Beer.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
developing
developing One Stratford woman sent to hospital in intimate partner violence investigation
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Words carved into bullet casings, police sources say amid search for gunman in shooting of U.S. CEO
Investigators are searching for clues that could help them identify the masked gunman who killed the leader of one of the largest U.S. health insurance companies on a Manhattan sidewalk, then disappeared into Central Park.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
DEVELOPING School bus cancellations in parts of Canada due to wintry weather
School buses are cancelled in parts of Canada Thursday as wintry weather moves in during the first week of December.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Canada's new public-sector payment system is still years away from being implemented
After half a decade of testing and an investment of nearly $300 million, the federal government is still years away from fully implementing its next-generation pay and human resource cloud platform to replace the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system.
Gunman may have targeted California religious school in shooting that wounded 2 kindergartners
Two children were in 'extremely critical condition' after being shot at a tiny religious K-8 school in Northern California and the gunman died at the scene, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.
Experts believe study of 700-year-old handwriting unveils leading Byzantine painter's true identity
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Rescue of three boys from Cambridge pond prompts safety plea from officials
Three 13-year-old boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday. We spoke to the Lifesaving Society of Ontario about how to stay safe on and in the water this winter.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Nasty snow squalls create snow day for many students
Many buses with the Simcoe County and Bluewater school boards have been cancelled Thursday.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario
There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.
-
Gordie Howe Bridge on track for September 2025 completion
After years of construction, officials for the Gordie Howe International Bridge feel they are in the home stretch. A meeting was held Wednesday evening in Sandwich Town to update residents on the state of construction.
-
Neighbours fed up with drivers ignoring stop signs near LaSalle park
It's one of the first things young people learn in driving school – stop at stop signs. But at a three-way intersection near Heritage Park in LaSalle, drivers frequently barrel through stop signs at all hours.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury council approved 2025 budget with 4.8% tax increase
Sudbury city council approved its 2025 municipal budget Tuesday evening with a tax increase of 4.8 per cent.
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
-
Hwy. 11 reopens after being closed in northern Ont. sites
Highway 11 has reopened between Hearst and Longlac, as well as Kapuskasing and North Bay, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
-
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
-
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
Ottawa
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Snow, winter travel weather advisory continue to be in effect for Ottawa this Thursday
The winter weather travel advisory that was issued for Ottawa starting Wednesday morning continues to be in effect, as the capital through the first snowfall of the season.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Protester arrested after disrupting City of Ottawa information session about Sprung structure
A man wearing a t-shirt that said "No tent in Ottawa" was arrested after he briefly disrupted a City of Ottawa info session about the proposed Sprung structure that is set to be built along Woodroffe Avenue near the Nepean Sportsplex.
Toronto
-
Shooting in Brampton leaves 1 dead, 1 other person injured
One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton late Wednesday night.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
Man dead after taxi strikes pole in Mississauga
One man is dead after a taxi crashed into a pole in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
'Name what things are': Recognizing 'femicide' 35 years after the Montreal massacre
Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, Annie Ross, a mechanical engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, said she often thinks of those who lived through the tragedy but still suffer silently.
-
A timeline of the legacy of the Montreal massacre
The Montreal massacre, which took place 35 years ago, sparked a national discussion about violence against women and drove major public policy changes, especially around gun control.
-
Fewer fatal collisions in Quebec if blood alcohol levels are lowered: SQ
The SQ has come out in favour of lowering the threshold for blood alcohol content from 0.08 to 0.05, saying it could result in 10 to 14 fewer fatalities per year.
Atlantic
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
Calgary could consider banning retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits
A Calgary committee will consider asking city officials to ban all sales of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail stores.
-
Understanding police welfare checks in wake of suspected CO poisoning in Calgary
Tragedy for a family in Calgary's northeast just weeks before Christmas is shedding light on the restrictions police face when conducting welfare checks.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city council set to approve lower-than-expected 2025 tax increase
Edmonton property taxes will be rising less than expected next year.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Regina
-
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
-
Newly elected Regina city council meets for first executive committee meeting
On Wednesday, council held their first executive committee meeting, which included a first look at the 2025 city budget.
-
Sask. auditor releases findings on social services’ hotel spending
An audit stemming from concerns over government practices of securing hotel rooms for those on social assistance has been released.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
-
Saskatoon Food Bank demand up 25 per cent in 2024
The Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for the Saskatoon Food Bank, as donations pour in from the community. However, this year’s demand underscores a growing crisis.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Senior says he spent nearly 60 hours in a Vancouver hospital hallway after surgery
A 70-year-old man says he spent nearly 60 hours in the hallway of Vancouver General Hospital after surgery.
-
Dozens of flight delays, cancellations as heavy fog surrounds Vancouver airport
There were dozens of flight delays and cancellations at the Vancouver airport on Wednesday as a heavy fog enveloped much of B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries faces growing pressure to keep volunteer advisory committees
BC Ferries is navigating more choppy waters, with growing pressure to reverse course on its decision to eliminate Ferry Advisory Committees.
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.