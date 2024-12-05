Trial underway for alleged drug deal charged in death of London woman

The trial of a Toronto man charged in an overdose death, is underway at the London courthouse.

Court heard Wednesday, Deborah Beer, 28, was found unresponsive at her apartment at Adelaide and Commissioners in November 2020.

An autopsy revealed she died from a heroin overdose.

Months later, police arrested Joshua Biernacki, 32, charging him with manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.

The crown is trying to prove Beirnacki sold the drugs to Beer.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.