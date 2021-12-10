Trial begins over confrontation at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.

The trial of two men charged with obstructing police in connection to a gathering outside the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. got underway in St. Thomas on Friday.

Herbert Hildebrandt, 37, the son of Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, along with 34-year-old Andre Beauchamp are both charged in connection with the incident last December.

The court heard that police were called out after people gathered in the parking lot of the church contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.

A video played in court showed that as Const. Dan Wikkerink went to leave, his vehicle was surrounded by people yelling and screaming.

Wikkerink told the court, ”I was met by a number of supporters of the church, they were yelling and name calling.”

In the video people can be heard shouting, “Don’t let him leave” and “Nazis followed orders as well.”

At one point the officer testified that he felt his family was being threatened.

“They were asking where my kids lived and where my family lived…I took it as threatening,” Wikkerink said.

The case has been put over and will continue on December 21.