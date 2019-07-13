

The Canadian Press





Another political appointee has resigned after opposition parties uncovered ties to Premier Doug Ford's former Chief of Staff.

Ian Neita, who was appointed to the board overseeing the Workplace Safety Insurance Board in December, stepped down from the job Friday.

The New Democrats say that in 2013 Neita helped coach a Toronto girls' basketball team with Dean French, who was forced to resign last month amid allegations he'd named family members and friends to lucrative postings.

Ford's office has said the province's Treasury Board is now conducting a review of pending appointments and has promised to remove anyone appointed improperly.

This if the fifth appointee linked to Doug Ford's former chief of staff.