Travellers and London International Airport affected by potential WestJet pilot strike

Corey Taylor is getting set to celebrate his birthday with a golf trip to from St. Thomas, Ont. to Miami, Fla. this weekend.

However, that is now up in the air.

“I bought a brand new driver that's still in the wrapper,” said Taylor. “I’ve got my Everglades golf hat on, and I’ve got my vintage Miami Vice RedTail shirt on. I'm all prepared, and now I'm just sitting back waiting, so it's definitely frustrating.”

His flight could be canceled, as WestJet pilots say they'll go on strike Friday if the airline and the government don't meet their demands for better wages and working conditions.

The timing couldn't be worse at London International Airport (LIA).

“We've got some new flights actually launching on Friday,” said Scott McFazdean, CEO of LIA.

He explained, “We have Swoop to Abbotsford [B.C.] twice a week and WestJet to Edmonton weekly, and that's in addition to WestJet going to Calgary daily. So you know if there is labor action and a strike, it's going to have some impacts on our airport and affect customers flying out of the airport.”

Corey Taylor of St. Thomas, Ont. gets in some practice at the driving range ahead of his planned trip to Miami, Fla. this weekend. Taylor’s flight is in limbo with a potential strike by WestJet pilots in May 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

The airport received communication from WestJet this morning, saying its business as usual.

“Their plan is to be proactively communicating as much as possible with respect to any schedule changes or any impacts to flight,” added McFazdean. “I think as the negotiations progress, they're going to start to make a call as to how close they are to getting a deal resolved. And if not, they're going to start selectively cancelling flights I would think later in the week.”

Experts in commercial aviation labour relations said a potential strike is bad news for everyone involved, but especially the airlines who are recovering from the financial loses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is very much a last resort,” said Geraint Harvey, a professor at Western University in London, Ont. who specializes in the aviation industry.

“When action is taken like this, passengers lose confidence in that carrier and that will affect bookings in the future. So it won’t just affect the losses of the flights that are canceled while the action is underway, but it also reduced demand in the in the short term as well. It's not something that pilots are going to want to happen because again, they don't want the company to go out of business,” he explained.

A WestJet flight from Calgary arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew VaughanMcFazdean is confident they’ll come to an agreement fairly quickly.

“I think there's a lot on the line, especially after the past three years of record losses for airlines,” said McFazdean. “I think they're going to want to get back to flying and serving passengers getting into the busy summer season.”

Taylor however isn't so sure. He would fly out before the strike Thursday, but doesn’t know how he’d get home if the flights are canceled.

“This year is actually the first year that I've ever bought the insurance,” said Taylor. “Thank god for that because I'm not too sure what's going to happen? I get my money back but I want to play some golf and it's hard to get excited for it because we're in limbo.”