'Traveling Toilet' fundraiser takes off for local wrestler

The ‘Traveling Toilet’ is a fundraising tool for a local athlete, is seen on a lawn in Embro, Ont. on June 2, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The ‘Traveling Toilet’ is a fundraising tool for a local athlete, is seen on a lawn in Embro, Ont. on June 2, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Shocked, then angry': The stories of Canadians who have to repay CERB

Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.

The landing page for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is seen in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver