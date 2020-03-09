LONDON, ONT. -- Travel agents – across the Forest City – concur it’s a difficult time.

CTV News spoke with a dozen agencies Monday, all of whom say their industry is facing tough times because of COVID-19.

All of the agents requested anonymity and would not go on camera, with several citing direct orders from head offices, or referring inquires to the governing travel body in Ontario, the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO).

CTV News asked each agent the same two questions: Are people cancelling trips because of COVID-19? Are people changing their destinations because of COVID-19?

With the exception of one agency, the universal answer was, “Yes.”

However, there was quick clarification from many, who point out that Asian and European destinations are facing the greatest threat, beyond the heavily impacted cruise industry.

To the latter, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Monday, is recommending all Canadians avoid cruise ship travel because of COVID-19.

Destinations, including the Caribbean and Central America, remain popular several agents stated.

Some others added that a few travellers are calling to inquire about the availability of reduced prices to areas not yet impacted by the virus.