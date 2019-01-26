Featured
Travel in parts of midwestern Ontario could be hazardous
Snow squalls and blowing snow obscure visibility in Wingham, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 12:01PM EST
A travel advisory is in effect for parts of Bruce and Grey Counties.
Environment Canada says snowsqualls coming off Lake Huron could be hazardous at times Saturday.
While lake effect flurries east of the lake should lessen in the afternoon, snow squalls may redevelop Saturday night.
This could result in suddenly reduced visibilities, the agency says.
It warns that travel may be hazardous.