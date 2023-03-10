Travel advisory still in effect, 15cm of snow expected

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and several surrounding regions.

Snow is expected to start Friday morning with upwards of 15cm accumulating by the time it tapers off Friday evening.

On the roads, visibility is expected to be reduces with local blowing snow.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, the low-pressure system moved from the mid-Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley late Thursday evening pulling an area of moisture northward.

The storm will brush by to the south of the lower lakes with snow and strong winds, affecting both your morning and evening commute Friday.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday: Cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9

Friday Night: Periods of light snow ending late this evening then cloudy. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Saturday: Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 2.