Transport truck fire closes EB 401 at Putnam Road
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 10:54AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 15, 2020 11:32AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A transport truck fire has closed the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Putnam Road.
It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Traffic is backed up considerably and motorists should avoid the area.
There's no word on when the highway will reopen.
(More to come)
.@London_Traffic Video of truck fire on Eastbound 401 (coming from Westbound) East of Putnam Rd. Hope everyone is ok #ldnont pic.twitter.com/03nvURlqiP— Danielle (@daniellellella) August 15, 2020