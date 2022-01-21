Transport truck drives into building, closing Main Street in Listowel, Ont.

Listowel, Ont.’s Main Street will be closed for most of the day after a tractor trailer crashed into a downtown building.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday, when the eastbound tractor trailer left the roadway, mounted the sidewalk, and collided with two downtown storefronts, before coming to rest in the front window of Diana Sweets Restaurant.

Police say the driver of tractor trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. No one else was injured in the collision.

Officials say three residents living above the stores have been displaced by the crash.

Engineers and members of the North Perth Fire Department are currently working on trying to remove the tractor trailer from the storefronts.

Damage to at least two storefronts is extensive, with Diana Sweets suffering the most damage.

Once the tractor trailer is removed, an assessment of the structural integrity of the buildings will be done.

Residents say it’s fortunate there weren't people on the sidewalk at the time of the crash, and no one else was injured.

It remains unclear how the crash happened and an investigation into the cause continues.

Main Street West is currently closed between Wallace Avenue and Livingston Avenue. Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.