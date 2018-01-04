

CTV London





With road closings due to snow squalls and blowing wind in the past couple of days, a transport truck driver is facing a charge by OPP.

Police say about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday a South Bruce OPP patrol on Highway 21 in Kincardine Township saw a transport truck drive past a road closed barrier.

The truck was stopped and the driver, a 35-year-old Brampton man, has been charged with drive on closed road.

The truck got stuck on the closed road and a heavy tow operator was called to assist the driver.

Meanwhile, South Bruce OPP have investigated 10 vehicle crashes and assisted another 11 motorists with stuck vehicles between New Year's Day and Wednesday morning. There were no injuries reported.

OPP say powerful winter storms have created a challenge for drivers at the start of 2018 and they are urging motorists to take caution.