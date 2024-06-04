Transport truck driver charged after crash on Highway 401

The driver of a transport truck has been charged following a crash on Highway 401 on Monday.

Around 7:35 a.m. Elgin OPP responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Dutton-Dunwich where a transport truck with a trailer entered the ditch in the westbound lanes.

While speaking to the driver, OPP said an officer observed signs of intoxication.

The driver failed a roadside test and then according to police, resisted arrest but was quickly subdued by officers and taken into custody.

Officers also later found the driver had reportedly been violating conditions of a court order.

A 46-year-old man from Brampton was charged with three counts of breach of probation order, operation while impaired, resist peace officer, fail to surrender CVOR certificate and driving with open container of liquor.