Transport truck collides with railway bridge, travel delayed for VIA Rail passengers

A CN Railway bridge was struck by a transport truck near Strathroy, Ont. delaying train travel for passengers headed to Toronto.

Via Rail stopped all services between Windsor and Toronto around 7:40 a.m. Friday due to damage at the bridge just east of Glencoe station, according to passengers awaiting travel.

Passengers were told by Via Rail to expect delays, but buses are on route from Toronto to bring travellers to either London or Toronto and are expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m. Via Rail passengers in Glencoe, Ont., on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News London)

A passenger on Train 70 says they departed at 5:40 a.m. from Windsor. He expected to arrive in Toronto via London at 10:10 a.m., but the train did a control stop west of Glencoe.

“We ended up stopping probably a few kilometres west of the station and within a few moments we were informed by the team that there was an incident with a track or a bridge,” said the passenger.

They were told it would be quite a few hours.

Buses to London and Toronto and cabs for priority passengers arrived around 11:30 a.m. There were about 50 to 60 total passengers.

According to Middlesex OPP, the transport driver has been charged.

Police have closed Amiens Road between Glendon Drive for removal and repairs.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story, more details to come.