LONDON, ONT. -- One person has died following a crash on Highway 3 between Ron McNeil Line and Sunset Drive involving a transport truck and SUV.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. Friday.

“The conditions aren’t ideal. Road and weather conditions are playing an effect,” OPP Const. Adam Crewdson said in a Twitter video.

“We’ve got to slow down. I know it seems like it’s nice but it’s not. It’s winter driving.”

Crewdson says there was also a “significant” collision near Aylmer that sent one person to hospital by air ambulance.

He says a vehicle struck a hydro pole on Imperial Road between John Wise Line and Conservation Line.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

- With files from CTV London's Gerry Dewan