Transport rollover on Highway 402 at Wonderland Road
A transport rolled into the ditch along highway 402 around 6 a.m. on Friday August 9, 2019. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 6:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 7:12AM EDT
A transport truck has rolled onto its side on Highway 402 just east of Wonderland Road.
The collision occurred around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes leaving the left lane blocked.
Emergency crews are on scene, at this time there are no reports of any major injuries.
Slowdowns in the area are likely as police investigate and cleanup commences.