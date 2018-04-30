

CTV London





No serious injuries were reported after a transport truck rolled over on the off ramp from the 401 Westbound to Highbury Avenue Monday morning.

The transport took out a large portion of the guard rail and lost most of its load when the trailer was sliced open in the crash.

Fire crews, EMS, and police were all called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

A portion of the off ramp was blocked but police were able to still allow most traffic through and around.