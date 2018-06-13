Featured
Transport driver facing charges in 401 crash
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:15AM EDT
A transport truck driver is facing charges following a collision on the 401 in Chatham.
The crash occurred late Monday morning when a vehicle stopped on the highway because of another collision.
According the police the transport failed to stop and rear-ended the vehicle sending it into the centre median and cause extensive damage.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at hospital.