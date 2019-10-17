St. Thomas police have charged a driver after a collision involving a train around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the woman was southbound on Flora Street when she stopped for red flashing lights at the rail crossing south of Kains Street.

Witnesses reportedly told police the woman then hit the gas, trying to race across the tracks ahead of an eastbound train.

The train then hit the passenger side of the vehicle, pushing it along the tracks.

The conductor activated the emergency brakes and managed to stop the train about 100 feet east of the crossing.

The 72-year-old woman has been charged with failing to give way to railway equipment at a road crossing under the Railway Safety Act and disobeying a railway crossing signal under the Highway Traffic Act.

No one was injured in the collision.