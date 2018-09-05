

CTV London





A 29-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a train and car collided in Sarnia late Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. a car and train collided in the area of Confederation Line and Waterworks Road.

The woman was the only one in the vehicle and she suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in London for treatment.

The collision scene was processed and investigated by the Sarnia Police Service Traffic Unit and was re-opened this morning at approximately 3:40 am.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident they are please asked to contact Detective Allison Knapp at 519-344-8861, extension 6203