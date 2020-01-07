LONDON, ONT -- A church that runs services out of schools in London and Exeter had its trailer containing all of the equipment used to run the services stolen.

London police say they have received a report from Vitalpoint Church regarding a stolen trailer and that investigators have been assigned to the case.

Vitalpoint has an office in London, but runs its Sunday services out of St. Andre Bessette Secondary School in London and South Huron District High School in Exeter.

The trailer is used to house all of the gear used in the services such as sound equipment, parking equipment, computers, cameras and more.

The trailer was stolen sometime late Sunday night from behind their offices at 35-1828 Blue Heron Drive in northwest London.

The church is hoping to have the trailer returned in order to conduct their next services this upcoming Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.