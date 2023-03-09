Tragedy averted at fire hall, another reminder carbon monoxide detectors save lives

It could have been a tragic story in London, Ont. as Hazmat units raced to one of their own stations Thursday morning

“We were notified of a possible carbon monoxide leak at our nine company fire hall on Wellington Road,” said Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

Readings of over 100 parts per million were registered in the living quarters of the fire station, located in the basement.

“We did have high readings in our dorm area where the firefighters rest, and if this was in the middle the night or any time of day in the living area, it puts our firefighters at risk,” Shewell added.

It’s a valuable lesson to everyone that CO alarms can save lives, even for the fire department.

The problem was traced back to an issue with the furnace. Enbridge Gas was on scene, as well as facility managers from the City of London.

“Early notification is key, whether it’s in the fire station or in your own homes,” said Shewell.

This was the first of two calls this morning for CO monitoring alarms. The other occurred on Dundas Street at Lyle Street. A building was evacuated after high levels of CO were detected.

Deputy Chief Matt Hepditch said it is the perfect time of the year to remind people to check their units with the time change coming on Sunday.

“When our clocks go ahead or back, change your clocks, change the smoke alarm batteries. So this is a perfect example to change your CO alarm batteries, if it's applicable as well. CO alarms can be plugged into a wall. They're also battery powered as well,” said Hepitch.

No one was injured from this morning’s alarm, and the fire station was back to operating normally within an hour of the initial alarm.