Traffic violation leads Sarnia, Ont. police to crack cocaine, replica gun
A traffic violation led Sarnia, Ont. police to the seizure of crack cocaine and a replica handgun.
in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, officers noticed a vehicle enter the intersection of Wellington and Russell Streets before the light turned green.
Police say the vehicle pulled into a driveway and two suspects fled on foot but were eventually tracked down.
Over 12 grams of crack was observed in plain sight inside the car and a replica handgun was also located.
Police say a male suspect allegedly swallowed some drugs while running from officers.
He was taken to hospital as a precaution. Both suspects remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
