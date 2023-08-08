Traffic stop leads to nearly 20 charges for London, Ont. man

A traffic stop in Thames Centre over a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet culminated in nearly 20 charges for a London man over the weekend.

According to Middlesex OPP, at 11:17 a.m. on Aug. 7, an officer out on general patrol in Thames Centre observed a man operating a motorcycle without a helmet.

The motorcycle driver left the road, entered a parking lot and attempted to flee police. The motorcycle struck a police cruiser, before it came to a stop.

OPP said the officer then exited the cruiser and “after a brief skirmish,” placed the motorcyclist under arrest.

The motorcycle was not plated, and had been previously reported as stolen out of London.

The police cruiser was not damaged in the crash.

As a result, a 36-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired - drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Flight from peace officer

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession break in instruments

Fail to comply with probation order

Obstruct peace officer

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

Fail to wear proper helmet on motorcycle

Deface plate

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Driving while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was held for bail.