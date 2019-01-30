

Perth County OPP say a 49-year-old Central Huron man has been charged after a traffic stop led to the seizure of $25,000 in drugs.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Perth South and found an estimated $25,000 in methamphetamine.

Police also seized 'offence-related property' including the accused's vehicle and drug trafficking paraphernalia valued at $6,000.

The suspect is facing one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine.