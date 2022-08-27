Traffic stop leads to large seizure of drugs and cash: Sarnia police

Three people are facing charges after a simple traffic stop early Friday morning yielded thousands of dollars in cash and large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, Sarnia police say.

According to a press release issued by the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for violation of the Highway Traffic Act. Inside the vehicle were three occupants.

Police say that one of the occupants, a 27-year-old woman from Sarnia, Ont. was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was subsequently taken into custody.

While conducting a search of the accused, the officer discovered quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash.

Police then searched the vehicle and found street-ready fentanyl, pure fentanyl, methamphetamine and more cash. Police then arrested the other two occupants inside the vehicle.

The following items were seized by police:

$7,840 in cash

157.2 grams of street ready fentanyl (value $31,440)

75.6 grams of methamphetamine (value $3,580)

21.1 grams of pure fentanyl, which if mixed with an agent could produce 250 grams of street ready fentanyl (potential value $50,000)

A 28-year old woman and a 27-year-old woman, both from Sarnia, remain in police custody and are being held pending a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old man is wanted on an outstanding warrant in relation to this incident as he was transported to hospital due to medical concerns.

Police say all three individuals have been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose or trafficking, and one count of property obtained by crime over $5,000.