Traffic stop leads to impaired, stunt driving charges for novice driver

A novice driver from London, Ont. is facing multiple charges after police stopped them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit and while intoxicated over the weekend.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 13 an OPP officer was on patrol on Medway Road in Arva, Middlesex Centre when they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had clocked in at 120 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Police said the driver had also previously consumed alcohol, so an approved screening device was utilized. The driver was then transported to the Middlesex OPP detachment where further tests were administered.

As a result, a 29 year old from London has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

Novice driver - BAC above zero

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 21 in relation to the charges.