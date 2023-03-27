Traffic stop leads to firearm-related charges: Middlesex County OPP

Police had to utilize a “high risk takedown” of a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old after an officer discovered a long gun inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

According to a release from Middlesex County OPP, at 1:26 a.m. on March 26, members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service were dispatched to an address located at 310 Melbourne Rd. in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation for the report of a suspicious vehicle driving erratically in a parking lot.

A police officer attended the scene and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the occupants, the officer noticed a long gun inside the vehicle, and requested additional officers to attend the scene.

The two occupants were later taken into custody utilizing a “high-risk takedown.”

OPP said the firearm had previously been reported as stolen from the City of London.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old man from Southwest Middlesex has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Resist peace officer

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Two (2) counts -- careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 - in Canada

In addition, a 19-year-old man, also from Southwest Middlesex, has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Resist peace officer

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Two counts (2) -- careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 - in Canada

The accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in relation to the charges on May 11.

“The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” police said.