The driver of a vehicle police say was travelling almost 40 kilometres over the speed limit, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Sarnia police say a vehicle was westbound on London Line about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when it was pulled over.

Through the course of the investigation, the officer determined that the driver was unlicensed and that he also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Windsor police.

The man was arrested on the power of the outstanding warrant.

Police then located a device that was determined to be a stun gun, which is a prohibited weapon.

The accused was held in custody for the following charges:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Two Counts of Breach of Probation

Two Counts of Breaching a Prohibition Order

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

A 29-year-old man from Kettle Point, remains in custody pending a bail hearing.