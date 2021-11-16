Traffic stop leads police to $20K in drugs and cash
Drugs and cash seized near Thorndale, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Source: OPP)
Middlesex Centre, Ont. -
Two London men are facing trafficking charges after a traffic stop south of Thorndale, Ont. early Tuesday.
Shortly after midnight, Middlesex County OPP stopped a vehicle on Wyton Drive in Thames Centre.
Police say they found drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids, as well as cash totalling $20,000 in the vehicle.
A 32-year-old man from London has been charged with:
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
- drive motor vehicle - no licence
- drive motor vehicle, no plates
- drive motor vehicle, no permit
- fail to have insurance card
And a 41-year-old London man has been charged with:
- possession of an identity document
- failure to comply with release order other than to attend court
- three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
Both accused were being held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.