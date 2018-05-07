Featured
Traffic light brought down at Riverside and Hyde Park
Traffic signal lays across the road at Riverside Drive and Hyde Park Road on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 8:58AM EDT
A brand new traffic signal at Riverside Drive and Hyde Park Road came crashing down Monday morning as a result of a crash.
Traffic was snarled as the traffic signal blocked half of the intersection.
A sedan jumped the curb sometime around 7:30 a.m. bringing down the traffic signal before coming to a stop 100 feet down Riverside Drive.
One person was assessed for unknown injuries.
The traffic signals at Riverside and Hyde Park had recently been updated by the city.