    • Traffic lane reductions in effect on Oxford Street West after water main break

    A map depicting the area of Oxford Street West and Proudfoot Lane in London, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) A map depicting the area of Oxford Street West and Proudfoot Lane in London, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    A heads up for west London drivers and residents: a water main break is causing lane reductions on Oxford Street West at Proudfoot Lane while area properties may experience water interruptions.

    According to a post on social media, the City of London is warning residents that due to a water main break on Sunday morning, the east and westbound lanes on Oxford Street West near Proudfoot Lane have been reduced to two lanes of traffic while city staff conduct repairs.

    In addition, properties down Proudfoot Lane between Beaverbrook Avenue and Oxford Street West may experience water interruptions Sunday afternoon while repairs are completed.

    The cause of the water main break and the estimated completion time for the repairs is unclear at this time. 

