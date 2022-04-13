Traffic enforcement initiative in Owen Sound yields ‘concerning’ results

A short traffic campaign conducted by the Owen Sound Police Service has led to "concerning’"results and a slew of charges.

The Belts and Cells initiative took place between April 4 and 7 and its goal was to focus on people failing to wear seatbelts and using cell phones while behind the wheel.

Owen Sound police say the four-day initiative yielded 56 charges under the Highway Traffic Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

There were 27 charges related to using a cell phone or handheld device while driving and another 16 charges were in relation to failing to wear a seatbelt, police say.

10 other charges were laid for failing to have the proper license, insurance or ownership documents in the vehicle. Two people were also charged with driving with an improper muffler.

Police add that many of the drivers who were found using handheld devices did so while in the core of the city in heavy traffic.

Owen Sound Police Service Inspector Jeff Fluney said in a press release that the number of people not wearing their seatbelts was “shocking”, especially considering how routine wearing a seatbelt should be.

Police remind the public that distracted driving is the leading cause of injury and death for Ontario motorists.

Seatbelt legislation was introduced in Ontario in 1976 and is estimated to have saved thousands of lives.