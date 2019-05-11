

CTV London





London police continue to search for a suspect involved in Saturday's shooting on the city's east side.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the area of Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was driving on Admiral Drive when he stopped at Trafalgar Street.

The driver of a white sedan - believed to be a Chevrolet Cruze- pulled up beside him and fired into the car, striking him.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on Trafalgar Street at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle has damage on its driver's side, a smashed out front passenger window, and possible damage on the front bumper.

Police say it was seen being driven erratically and at a high rate of speed in the area prior to the shooting.

Call police if you have any information.