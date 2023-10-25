LONDON
London

    • Trades fair introduces high school student to possible career choices

    Andrew Smith, principal of North Middlesex District High School is seen at Ticket to the Trades, a skilled trades fair for high school students in Parkhill, Ont. on Oct. 25, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Andrew Smith, principal of North Middlesex District High School is seen at Ticket to the Trades, a skilled trades fair for high school students in Parkhill, Ont. on Oct. 25, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    High school kids from Parkhill, Ont. and surrounding areas got a close-up look at potential future career choices Wednesday at the Ticket to the Trades Skilled Trades Fair.

    Students had a chance meet with people working in trades from farming and business to emergency services. They even had a chance to try their hand at carpentry work, and got to meet a police dog and OPP Canine Unit officer.

    Darryl Timmermans, tech and co-op department head at North Middlesex District High School said there’s a growing demand for such skills, which is only going to grow more by the time these students graduate.

    “Skilled trades is a shortage and becoming even more so,” said Timmermans. “We’re just trying to show the students the opportunities in skilled trades. We have all different types of careers. Emergency services, agriculture related, skilled trades. All different kind of options.”

    The trades fair took place at the high school and the North Middlesex Community Centre, where emergency vehicles were on display in the parking lot.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News