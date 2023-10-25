Trades fair introduces high school student to possible career choices

High school kids from Parkhill, Ont. and surrounding areas got a close-up look at potential future career choices Wednesday at the Ticket to the Trades Skilled Trades Fair.

Students had a chance meet with people working in trades from farming and business to emergency services. They even had a chance to try their hand at carpentry work, and got to meet a police dog and OPP Canine Unit officer.

Darryl Timmermans, tech and co-op department head at North Middlesex District High School said there’s a growing demand for such skills, which is only going to grow more by the time these students graduate.

“Skilled trades is a shortage and becoming even more so,” said Timmermans. “We’re just trying to show the students the opportunities in skilled trades. We have all different types of careers. Emergency services, agriculture related, skilled trades. All different kind of options.”

The trades fair took place at the high school and the North Middlesex Community Centre, where emergency vehicles were on display in the parking lot.