Trades Awareness event held in London, Ont.

London, Ont.’s local Labourer's International Union of North America hosted its first Trades Awareness Day on Saturday.

It took place at Local 1059’s training centre on Wilton Grove Road.

The goal was to educate anyone interested in getting into a trade and encourage those who are curious.

The union said there is a demand for skilled workers to sustain southwestern Ontario’s booming construction industry now more than ever.

Job seekers participated in construction exercises and got advice from experienced workers.