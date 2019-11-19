CHATHAM, Ont. – A collision has blocked the westbound lanes of the 401 in Chatham-Kent Tuesday morning.

The crash at Highway 40 was reported by OPP around 5:35 a.m.

Police have closed the westbound lanes, with a reopening time currently not known.

A tractor trailer rolled onto its side and caught fire. Police say that no one was injured.

The Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Transportation are both involved in the investigation.

Commuters should find alternate routes if heading in that direction.