LONDON, Ont. - Oxford County OPP are looking for suspects after someone flew the coop with a flatbed truck carrying thousands of dollars worth of chicken.

Police say the transport truck and trailer were stolen from a Vance Drive address sometime between 1:25 a.m. and 6:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are now asking for public help to locate the orange Peterbilt tractor cab and red Maxim flatbed trailer.

A refrigerated sea container full of chicken was loaded on the flatbed. The total value of the truck, trailer and chicken is estimated at about $265,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.